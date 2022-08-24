Delays to be expected as 92-year-old bridge sees closures

Delays are to be expected as Great Yarmouth's Haven Bridge undergoes repair work. - Credit: Archant

Motorists could face delays due to closures planned for a 92-year-old bridge.

Haven Bridge on the A1243 in Great Yarmouth will see the road close overnight from 8pm to 6am between October 31 and November 13 as the bridge is tested once work to upgrade it is complete.

Work will also see one lane close on selected dates as the bridge undergoes a major mechanical and electrical upgrade.

The work is needed as the bridge is currently unable to lift for boats to pass underneath.

In order to allow workers to safely deliver and offload materials one lane will be closed on August 23, and between August 30 to September 2, September 5 and 6, and September 12 to 16.

Organisers say closures will only be in place when a delivery is expected and will be removed as soon as possible after the delivery has been made.

Minor work to replace timbers on the bridge will also require five overnight closures, which will take place between October 13 and October 28.

Norfolk County Council had hoped to complete all the work this summer, however material supply problems and staffing issues have caused delays.

A Norfolk County Council spokesman said: "We are very aware of the disruption which is being caused to mariners by Haven Bridge being out of operation for a prolonged period and are working closely with the whole supply chain to bring the bridge back into normal operation as soon as possible.

"This comprehensive upgrade is expected to resolve many of the issues caused by the lifting bridge’s ageing equipment.

"The upgrade will improve reliability for residents and businesses in and around Great Yarmouth."



