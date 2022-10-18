New noise cameras to be trialled as part of 'boy racer' clampdown

Great Yarmouth has been chosen as one of four locations to trial noise cameras as part of a clampdown on boy racers and excessive engine noise - Credit: Archant © 2011

New noise-detecting cameras aimed at tackling "boy racers" revving engines and using illegal exhausts will be trialled in Great Yarmouth.

The town is one of four places in the country that will see the new-age devices deployed as part of a clampdown on anti-social driving.

The scheme is backed by a £300,000 government investment towards efforts to tackle the "social cost" of noise pollution which is estimated to be £10bn annually.

Great Yarmouth was chosen to be included in the scheme alongside Bradford, Bristol and Birmingham following a competition launched in April.

The locations for the new cameras was decided based upon the impact to locals from illegal noisy vehicles, after MPs across the country applied for the cameras to be set up in their area.

The new noise cameras will be able to detect noise levels before taking a photograph of the offending vehicle - Credit: Archant

'Boy racers' have congregated at Great Yarmouth's Golden Mile for decades with drivers showing off their souped-up engines into the early hours.

Over the years a number of campaigns have been carried out by Norfolk Police to tackle the issue such as poster campaigns, patrols and vehicle checks.

The new technology uses a video camera in conjunction with a number of microphones to accurately pinpoint noisy vehicles as they pass by, automatically detecting drivers breaking the law by revving engines unnecessarily or using illegal exhausts.

A picture of the vehicle and the noise level recorded can then be used as evidence by local police to fine drivers.

Road noise is known to contribute to health problems, such as heart attacks, strokes and dementia. This, combined with the social cost of lost productivity from disturbed sleep, is thought to be up to £10bn annually.

Transport secretary Ann-Marie Trevelyan - Credit: PA

Transport secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan said: “Rowdy road drivers beware - these new cameras will help the police clampdown on those who break the legal noise limits or use illegal modified exhausts to make excessive noise in our communities.

"We’ll be working closely with the local authorities and police to share any findings, and I hope that this technology paves the way for quieter, peaceful streets across the country."

The trial will continue for two months and if successful they will be rolled out nationwide.