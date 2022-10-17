Part of busy Yarmouth road to shut for new bridge underpass works
- Credit: Norfolk County Council/Denise Bradley
A busy riverside road is set to shut for four nights to allow for the next stage in a major £121m bridge building project.
Some 130m of Southtown Road, in Great Yarmouth, will be shut completely during half term to install the road bridge section taking traffic to the new crossing over the River Yare.
During the four nights beginning Monday, October 24 the road will be closed between Cromwell Road and St Anne's Road between 8.30pm and 6am.
Access to Cromwell Road and Queen Anne's Road will be maintained.
No piling activities are planned during the nightworks and traffic and pedestrian management will be in place to aid the public.
A statement said: "Please be assured we are focused on keeping disruption and inconvenience to a minimum."
Graham Plant, deputy leader of Norfolk County Council and mayor of Great Yarmouth said: “Enabling traffic to flow along Southtown Road under the new bridge is a key milestone for the project and we now look forward to the arrival of the main bridge leaves early in the new year which will bring us yet another step closer to delivering this key piece of infrastructure for our region”.
The delivery of the smaller road bridge section, which will form the Southtown Road underpass, is described as "a key milestone" for the project.
The third river crossing will link the A47 at Harfrey’s roundabout to the port and the enterprise zone via South Denes Road on the other side of the River Yare.
The bridge is tipped to ease traffic congestion, shorten journey times, and improve journey reliability, as well as provide a boost to the local economy - but could lead to the closure of Gorleston Fire Station which will be only minutes away from Yarmouth when it opens.
Construction started in January 2021 and it is due to open in early 2023.
More than 100 unique name suggestions have been put forward for the new crossing and the public will be asked to choose a favourite from a shortlist at the end of the year.
Many of the suggestions are said to revolve around the fishing industry, maritime heritage, and HMS Gloucester with the death of Queen Elizabeth becoming a more dominant theme.