News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News > Traffic & Travel

Town road works extended due to depression in road surface

Author Picture Icon

Anthony Carroll

Published: 11:17 AM July 1, 2022
The works taking place in Northgate Street

The works taking place in Northgate Street - Credit: Anthony Carroll

Repair works to a stretch of a Great Yarmouth street have been extended due to the depth of a depression in the road surface.

The work in Northgate Street between Estcourt Road and Rampart Road was due to be completed today but Norfolk County Council says it will now be finished by Tuesday night.

Over the weekend a temporary surface with ramp signs will be in place and when work recommences on Monday there will be a road closure in place.

A spokesperson for Norfolk County Council said: "The programme has had to be extended slightly due to the depth of a depression, so the surface will be left to a temporary base, with ramp signs in place, over the weekend, then the work will recommence under an extended closure on Monday hopefully finishing by Tuesday night."

The repair work had been due to take place earlier in the year but it had to be postponed due to emergency works to repair a collapsed sewer on Euston Road.

Great Yarmouth News

Don't Miss

The car left the road and crashed into an underground pedestrian crossing in Fullers Hill.

Norfolk Live News

Car plunges into underpass in Yarmouth

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Great Yarmouth's new Marina Centre

How much will Great Yarmouth's new Marina Centre cost?

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon
Tyson Fury stayed at the Cliff Hotel in Gorleston 

'He was a great guest' - Tyson Fury stays at Gorleston hotel

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Decoy Tavern Fritton Norfolk

Renewed bid to bulldoze 'ugly mess' country pub for homes

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon