Town road works extended due to depression in road surface

Repair works to a stretch of a Great Yarmouth street have been extended due to the depth of a depression in the road surface.

The work in Northgate Street between Estcourt Road and Rampart Road was due to be completed today but Norfolk County Council says it will now be finished by Tuesday night.

Over the weekend a temporary surface with ramp signs will be in place and when work recommences on Monday there will be a road closure in place.

A spokesperson for Norfolk County Council said: "The programme has had to be extended slightly due to the depth of a depression, so the surface will be left to a temporary base, with ramp signs in place, over the weekend, then the work will recommence under an extended closure on Monday hopefully finishing by Tuesday night."

The repair work had been due to take place earlier in the year but it had to be postponed due to emergency works to repair a collapsed sewer on Euston Road.