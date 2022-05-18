Date set for road reopening after sewer collapse

An overhead view showing the scale of the works after a sewer collapsed in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Ashley Watson

Traffic is set to be flowing again at a busy junction closed after a sewer collapse.

The key crossroads between Euston Road, St Nicholas Road, and Nelson Road North in Great Yarmouth has been shut for emergency repairs since May 3.

Anglia Water said it was "a complicated repair" that would mean closing the roads for several weeks and diverting traffic away from the pinch point.

On Wednesday a spokesman said the roads would reopen by the end of Sunday (May 22).

She said: "We needed to dig down to expose the pipe to enable us to repair it, however that was complicated as there were a number of other utility assets in the area we were working in.

"Now that are finalising the completion of the repair we will be relaying the ground and road surface to enable to us safely reopen the road by the end of Sunday."

The water company said it understood the works had caused inconvenience and thanked everyone for their patience.

