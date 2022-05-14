Great Yarmouth roadworks expected to be finished by the end of the month
A collapsed sewer pipe which led to the closure of a road near Great Yarmouth seafront is expected to be repaired by the end of the month.
Emergency roadworks were put in place at the junction between Nelson Road North, St Nicholas Road and Euston Road on Friday, April 29.
A diversion was put in place while Anglian Water teams carried out the "complicated repair".
On Friday, Anglian Water confirmed it has successfully excavated the area and reached the pipe.
A spokesman said: "We will now begin the work to complete the repair.
"Once the repair has been made, we will be reinstating the ground to ensure that it is safe to open the road.
"However, before that can take place we need to ensure all other utilities assets in the area are working correctly too. We expect to have this work completed by the end of the month.
“We would like to thank everyone for their patience while we are conducting this emergency repair.”