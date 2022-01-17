News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Roadworks to be aware of in Great Yarmouth this week

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 8:49 AM January 17, 2022
Roadworks on Southtown Road. Surveyors will be back on the road in December. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

There are many roadworks starting and continuing in Great Yarmouth this week. - Credit: Archant

Drivers in Great Yarmouth could face delays this week as a number of roadworks begin and continue across the town.

Delays are expected in Southgates Road due to roadworks, with temporary traffic lights in place until December 31.

Work is still ongoing in Suffolk Road as construction of a new roundabout continues as part of third river crossing project.  

Delays are likely in Bridge Road, Southtown Road, Haven Bridge and Hall Quay as work continues to improve footpaths.

In Gorleston, Burgh Road remains closed as Anglian Water carries out work to construct manhole covers and a tunnel to the pumping station in Beccles Road.

The road will be closed to all traffic between Humberstone Road and the Stone Cross roundabout until April 4.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map

