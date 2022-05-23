Roadworks to be aware of in and around Great Yarmouth this week

Watch out for these roadworks in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Archant

With roadworks starting and continuing across Great Yarmouth, here are some of the most important ones to be aware of in and around the town this week.

Delays are likely as lane closures begin in Caister Road as Norfolk County Council completes highway improvement works in the area, one lane of the road will be closed until Wednesday, May 25.

Lane closures on the Harfrey's roundabout between 8pm to 6am will begin today (May 23) and last until Friday, May 27.

Horsey's Lane in Gorleston will continue to be closed until Friday, May 27, due to brickwork repairs at a home in the street.

Nearby waterworks that have closed the Beccles Road northbound carriageway will continue until Tuesday, September 13.

A diversion is in place via the A47 and William Adams Way.

From 8pm tonight, the A47 northbound and southbound from the roundabout with Pasteur Road until the River Yare bridge will see lane closures until 6am on Tuesday, May 24.

Today will be the last day of an emergency road closure at the Nelson Road North junction with St Nicholas Road, the works which have caused delays, were being carried out to repair a collapsed sewer.

