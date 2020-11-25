Published: 10:59 AM November 25, 2020

Motorists are being warned about delays in Great Yarmouth due to upcoming roadworks.

The scheme, costing £75,000, will see Norfolk County Council carry out road resurfacing of South Quay from Friars Lane to Queens Road.

It is scheduled to begin on Saturday, December 5.

The job will take three days to complete subject to suitable weather conditions, with much of the work taking place over the weekend, the council has said.

South Quay, Great Yarmouth - Credit: Google Maps.

Traffic on South Quay will be controlled by temporary traffic signals and there will be no access to South Quay from Friars Lane, Mariners Road and Queens Road, with signed diversion routes in place.

Access to properties on South Quay and Charles Street will be maintained through the site.

The county council has said it would like to thank people for their patience while these works to replace the existing damaged road surface are carried out.



