Great Yarmouth town centre road closed for eight days for water works

James Weeds

Published: 5:06 PM December 10, 2021
Google image of Hall Plain from the sky.

Hall Plain will be closed for eight days for water service connection works. - Credit: Google

Traffic in parts of Great Yarmouth may be disrupted following a planned eight day road closure while water service connection works take place.

Hall Plain will be closed from Monday December 13 until Tuesday December 21 from its Regent Street junction for the installation of a new water main to a property.

An alternative route using Howard Street South, Stonecutters Way, North Quay and Regent Street has been suggested.

The footpath in this area will also be closed for the duration of the water works.

A spokesperson from Essex & Suffolk Water said: “To carry out this work we will have a small team of employees in the area that will be laying a 15m main.

"Traffic management has been put in place to ensure our teams can continue to work safely and will stay in place until the area is returned back to normal (expected December 21).

“We would like to apologise for any inconvenience that may be caused and thank everyone for their patience and understanding while our teams carry out their work."

Google image of Hall Plain from the street.

The road and the pavement around Hall Plain will be closed from Monday December 13 until Tuesday December 21 while water works take place. - Credit: Google

Great Yarmouth News

