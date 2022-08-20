Bus funding extension welcomed by east Norfolk transport lobby group

A transport passenger group for the Great Yarmouth area has welcomed news the government will pump in up to £130m to support bus services.

Transport secretary Grant Shapps has announced a six-month extension to the national Bus Recovery Grant, which operators have used to help keep services running.

The funding package includes up to £130m which operators can apply to from October to March.

The East Norfolk Transport Users Association has welcomed the funding extension.

Steve Hewett, group president, said "We welcome the news the government has decided to extend the Bus Recovery Grant for a further six months from October to March at a cost of £130m.

"This will allow operators to continue to run services that are vital to many people.

"This news plus the recently awarded £49m to Norfolk County Council as part of the Bus Improvement Grant should help the county council and operators to plan for new services and to make improvements to existing routes."

Passenger numbers remain below pre-Covid levels - sparking a 'Choose The Bus' campaign by bus operators and Norfolk County Council