Great Yarmouth bridge closing next week for roadworks

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 12:55 PM June 10, 2022
Haven Bridge, Great Yarmouth

Haven Bridge in Yarmouth will be closed for most of next week. - Credit: Archant

Haven Bridge in Great Yarmouth is closing overnight for most of next week for roadworks.

The traffic barriers at each end of the bridge are being replaced as part of the mechanical and electrical upgrade works currently under way.

Temporary closures will be required from Monday, June 13, to Thursday, June 16.

To minimise inconvenience the road will close overnight from 8pm to 6am.

There is a diversion in place via the B1141 North Quay, the A149 Acle New Road, the A47 via Breydon Bridge, and the A1243 Pasteur Road.

Pedestrian and emergency vehicle access will be maintained throughout.

The work is being carried out by Norfolk County Council's Community and Environmental Services Department and its contractors.

Great Yarmouth News

