Emergency work begins to repair bridge's damaged road

Owen Sennitt

Published: 2:20 PM September 11, 2022
Emergency repair work has begun at Haven Bridge after the road surface became damaged and one lane was forced to close

Repairs have begun at a Great Yarmouth bridge after a damaged road surface forced its closure to traffic.

There was traffic chaos in the town on Saturday when the wooden blocks that make up Haven Bridge's road surface started to protrude.

The westbound lane was subsequently closed, meaning drivers travelling towards Gorleston had to head to Breydon Bridge instead.

Engineers have begun repairing the damaged road surface at Haven Bridge, Great Yarmouth

The diversion remains in place and it is unknown when it will be fixed.

Traffic became bottlenecked at Breydon Bridge yesterday afternoon, with long delays reported.

Overnight road closures are planned tonight and Monday at Breydon Bridge but it is unclear whether these will still go ahead.

Great Yarmouth Borough Council said it would consult with Highways England to postpone the works.

While there was still a build-up of traffic in the Breydon Bridge area, drivers were not as badly affected as on Saturday (September 10).


