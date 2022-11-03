Bridge in Great Yarmouth to close for 13 nights for upgrade

Haven Bridge in Great Yarmouth will shut for 13 nights for upgrade work. - Credit: Archant

A bridge in Great Yarmouth is to shut for 13 nights as part of plans to upgrade it.

Haven Bridge will be temporarily closed to pedestrians and vehicles from 8pm until 6am on Monday, November 7, until Wednesday, November 9, for three nights.

It will then be shut for another 10 nights from Saturday, November 12, until Monday, November 21.

This is to allow testing of the control system installed as part of the Haven Bridge Mechanical and Electrical Upgrade Scheme.

Traffic will be diverted via the A1243 Pasteur Road, A47 Western Bypass, A149 Acle New Road and B1141 North Quay.

During the closures, free shuttle buses will carry pedestrians from one side of the bridge to the other.

The buses will also be capable of carrying bicycles and mobility scooters.

The shuttle bus stops will be located at the Stonecutters Car Park on the east side of the bridge and the Matalan bus stop on the west side.