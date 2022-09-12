Haven Bridge reopens after damage caused by heavy load

One lane of Haven Bridge in Great Yarmouth was closed over the weekend after the road surface was damaged. - Credit: Jayne Mallett

Emergency roadworks to repair damage to the surface of Haven Bridge in Great Yarmouth have been completed.

The crossing was forced to close on Saturday after a tear emerged exposing wooden bricks, making it impassable.

Karl Rands, assistant director for highway services at Norfolk County Council, said: “Following swift work by crews who carried out emergency repairs to Haven Bridge this weekend we were pleased to be able to reopen this key route by 5am today (Monday, 12 September) in time for the morning rush hour.

"We believe that the damage reported over the weekend was most likely caused by a heavy vehicle load crossing the bridge."

The damage saw the westbound lane closed, meaning drivers travelling towards Gorleston had to head to Breydon Bridge instead, leading to delays.