News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News > Traffic & Travel

Haven Bridge reopens after damage caused by heavy load

Author Picture Icon

Liz Coates

Published: 11:04 AM September 12, 2022
One lane of Haven Bridge in Great Yarmouth has been closed after the road surface was damaged

One lane of Haven Bridge in Great Yarmouth was closed over the weekend after the road surface was damaged. - Credit: Jayne Mallett

Emergency roadworks to repair damage to the surface of Haven Bridge in Great Yarmouth have been completed.

The crossing was forced to close on Saturday after a tear emerged exposing wooden bricks, making it impassable.

Emergency repair work has begun at Haven Bridge after the road surface became damaged and one lane was forced to close

Emergency repairs at Haven Bridge have been completed after the road surface became damaged and one lane was forced to close. - Credit: Archant

Karl Rands, assistant director for highway services at Norfolk County Council, said: “Following swift work by crews who carried out emergency repairs to Haven Bridge this weekend we were pleased to be able to reopen this key route by 5am today (Monday, 12 September) in time for the morning rush hour.

"We believe that the damage reported over the weekend was most likely caused by a heavy vehicle load crossing the bridge."

The damage saw the westbound lane closed, meaning drivers travelling towards Gorleston had to head to Breydon Bridge instead, leading to delays.

Great Yarmouth News

Don't Miss

Dog owners are being warned after an outbreak of Parvovirus in Norfolk. Credit: Nick Butcher

Dog owners warned over potential outbreak of deadly virus

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Belle Aire Holiday Park  is hosting a ska and reggae weekend

Holiday park to host ska and reggae weekend

Anthony Carroll

Author Picture Icon
Haven holidays rebrands mascot characters

Haven holiday fans blast mascot character "glow up"

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Food review Cafe Ocean Great Yarmouth Golden Mile

Food Review: The seafront cafe with a five star Tripadvisor rating

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon