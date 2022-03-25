Great Yarmouth bridge reopens to traffic after pub fire

Haven Bridge has reopened following the blaze at the former pub nearby. - Credit: Big Sky Photo

A Great Yarmouth bridge which was forced to shut due to a large blaze has now reopened.

Haven Bridge, located in Bridge Road, had been closed since Wednesday, March 23, after the former Haven Bridge pub caught fire.

Since the incident, the road remained closed while emergency services investigated the cause of the fire and scaffolding was erected to ensure the building's safety.

But Great Yarmouth Council has now confirmed the bridge has been reopened this afternoon [Friday, March 25].

Haven Bridge in Great Yarmouth is now open to traffic after work to make the area safe following a fire.

Steam Mill Lane and the footpath directly in front of the building remain closed.

Thank you to @Norfolkfire @NorfolkPolice and the scaffolding team for their quick assistance. pic.twitter.com/u0GdcXJUR3 — Gt Yarmouth Council (@greatyarmouthbc) March 25, 2022

Following the incident, drivers faced heavy traffic disruption across Great Yarmouth and Gorleston.

Queues of almost an hour were reported on the northbound A47 through the town on Friday morning.

At Gapton Hall Road, drivers experienced half an hour queues, while there were also delays of about 25 minutes on the Acle Straight.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map.

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk.