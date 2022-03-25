News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth bridge reopens to traffic after pub fire

Author Picture Icon

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 2:25 PM March 25, 2022
Drone image of Haven Bridge pub fire Great Yarmouth

Haven Bridge has reopened following the blaze at the former pub nearby. - Credit: Big Sky Photo

A Great Yarmouth bridge which was forced to shut due to a large blaze has now reopened.

Haven Bridge, located in Bridge Road, had been closed since Wednesday, March 23, after the former Haven Bridge pub caught fire.

Since the incident, the road remained closed while emergency services investigated the cause of the fire and scaffolding was erected to ensure the building's safety.

But Great Yarmouth Council has now confirmed the bridge has been reopened this afternoon [Friday, March 25].

Following the incident, drivers faced heavy traffic disruption across Great Yarmouth and Gorleston.

Queues of almost an hour were reported on the northbound A47 through the town on Friday morning.

At Gapton Hall Road, drivers experienced half an hour queues, while there were also delays of about 25 minutes on the Acle Straight.

