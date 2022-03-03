Car and articulated lorry collide on busy A47 roundabout
Published: 10:52 AM March 3, 2022
- Credit: Google maps
A collision between an articulated lorry and a car caused traffic disruption in Great Yarmouth.
Police were called to the scene at the Harfrey's roundabout at 9.37am on Thursday.
A spokesman said there were no injuries and the road was cleared soon after.
People in the area reported a police presence and delays on the roads.
