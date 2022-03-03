News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News > Traffic & Travel

Car and articulated lorry collide on busy A47 roundabout

Author Picture Icon

Liz Coates

Published: 10:52 AM March 3, 2022
Collision at Harfrey's roundabout

Police attended a collision between an articulated lorry and a car at the Harfrey's roundabout. - Credit: Google maps

A collision between an articulated lorry and a car caused traffic disruption in Great Yarmouth.

Police were called to the scene at the Harfrey's roundabout at 9.37am on Thursday.

A spokesman said there were no injuries and the road was cleared soon after.

People in the area reported a police presence and delays on the roads.

