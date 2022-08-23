Horse died in A47 crash just hours after winning Great Yarmouth race

A horse came first in a race at Great Yarmouth just hours before it died in a crash on the A47.

Police were called to the Acle Straight at 3.45pm on Sunday, August 21, after reports of a collision between a black Range Rover and a red Renault Master Horsebox carrying a horse.

The driver of the Renault, a woman aged in her 40s, was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital, where she remains with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Range Rover, a man aged in his 20s, was taken to the James Paget Hospital with serious injuries, while the female passenger suffered minor injuries.

As a result of the crash, Lincoln Pride, a three-year-old horse trained by the David O'Meara facility in Yorkshire, died at the scene.

Earlier that day Lincoln Pride, owned by Lincoln-based G.P.S Heart of Racing (Bloodstock), had come in first place during a race at Great Yarmouth Racecourse.

The horse competed in the 2.06pm race and was ridden by jockey Jason Watson.

Lincoln Pride was an Irish-born filly and had been a three-time winner this year at Doncaster, Newcastle and Yarmouth.

Trainers David O'Meara have been approached for comment.

Officers are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward and contact PC Callum Walchester on 101 quoting incident NC-21082022-292.







