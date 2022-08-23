Horse died in A47 crash just hours after winning Great Yarmouth race
- Credit: Danielle Booden
A horse came first in a race at Great Yarmouth just hours before it died in a crash on the A47.
Police were called to the Acle Straight at 3.45pm on Sunday, August 21, after reports of a collision between a black Range Rover and a red Renault Master Horsebox carrying a horse.
The driver of the Renault, a woman aged in her 40s, was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital, where she remains with life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the Range Rover, a man aged in his 20s, was taken to the James Paget Hospital with serious injuries, while the female passenger suffered minor injuries.
As a result of the crash, Lincoln Pride, a three-year-old horse trained by the David O'Meara facility in Yorkshire, died at the scene.
Earlier that day Lincoln Pride, owned by Lincoln-based G.P.S Heart of Racing (Bloodstock), had come in first place during a race at Great Yarmouth Racecourse.
The horse competed in the 2.06pm race and was ridden by jockey Jason Watson.
Lincoln Pride was an Irish-born filly and had been a three-time winner this year at Doncaster, Newcastle and Yarmouth.
Trainers David O'Meara have been approached for comment.
Most Read
- 1 ‘Cowboy builder’ jailed for £130k trail of botched and dangerous work
- 2 Police dog finds missing man in Yarmouth after late-night search
- 3 What are your thoughts on Gorleston seafront's masterplan?
- 4 'Playful and affectionate' Henry among pets looking for new homes
- 5 Horse killed and woman left with life-threatening injuries after A47 crash
- 6 Burger business Zaks returns to Great Yarmouth
- 7 Belton woman speaks out after cowboy builders sentenced
- 8 Police carry out anti-social behaviour estate patrols
- 9 Thousands of pounds worth of fishing nets stolen in Caister
- 10 Parking issues could lead to closure of Great Yarmouth church
Officers are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward and contact PC Callum Walchester on 101 quoting incident NC-21082022-292.