Petrol prices across Great Yarmouth - which is the cheapest?
Published: 2:02 PM March 9, 2022
- Credit: James Weeds
With rising fuel costs adding to the increase in the cost of living, we have compared the price of petrol at some Great Yarmouth filling stations.
On Wednesday at around 12pm, we visited 10 petrol stations around the town and surrounding areas.
From the most expensive to the cheapest, here is the cost of unleaded petrol and diesel at 10 forecourts in the area.
Shell, St Nicholas Road, GY
Unleaded - £1.69.9
Diesel - £1.79.9
BP South Quay
Unleaded - £1.60.9
Diesel - £1.73.9
White Horse Esso
Unleaded - £1.57.9
Diesel - £1.63.9
Caister Road, BP
Unleaded - £1.56.9
Diesel - £1.69.9
Jet, Northgate Street
Unleaded - £1.56.9
Diesel - £1.65.9
Tesco
Unleaded - £1.56.9
Diesel - £1.59.9
BP Southtown Road
Unleaded - £1.55.9
Diesel - £1.69.9
Southtown Road Esso
Unleaded - £1.53.9
Diesel - £1.65.9
ASDA
Unleaded - £1.52.7
Diesel - £1.59.7
Morrison’s Bradwell
Unleaded - £1.52.7
Diesel - £1.57.7