Petrol prices across Great Yarmouth - which is the cheapest?

Norfolk Gate Street Jet was selling unleaded at £1.56.9 and diesel for £1.65.9 on Wednesday at around midday.

With rising fuel costs adding to the increase in the cost of living, we have compared the price of petrol at some Great Yarmouth filling stations.

On Wednesday at around 12pm, we visited 10 petrol stations around the town and surrounding areas.

From the most expensive to the cheapest, here is the cost of unleaded petrol and diesel at 10 forecourts in the area.

Unleaded was £1.69.9 and diesel was £1.79.9 at St Nicholas Road Shell on Wednesday at around midday.

Shell, St Nicholas Road, GY

Unleaded - £1.69.9

Diesel - £1.79.9

On Wednesday at midday, South Quay BP was selling unleaded for £1.60.9 and diesel for £1.73.9.

BP South Quay

Unleaded - £1.60.9

Diesel - £1.73.9

Esso by White Horse roundabout in Gorleston, was selling unleaded for £1.57.9 and diesel for £1.63.9 on Wednesday at midday.

White Horse Esso

Unleaded - £1.57.9

Diesel - £1.63.9

BP on Caister Road was selling unleaded for £1.56.9 and diesel at £1.69.9 on Wednesday afternoon.

Caister Road, BP

Unleaded - £1.56.9

Diesel - £1.69.9

Fuel prices at a Shell in Great Yarmouth on Wednesday, March 9.

Jet, Northgate Street

Unleaded - £1.56.9

Diesel - £1.65.9

Tesco

Unleaded - £1.56.9

Diesel - £1.59.9

BP Southtown Road

Unleaded - £1.55.9

Diesel - £1.69.9

Southtown Road Esso

Unleaded - £1.53.9

Diesel - £1.65.9

ASDA

Unleaded - £1.52.7

Diesel - £1.59.7

On Wednesday at midday, Bradwell Morrisons was selling unleaded at £1.52.7 and diesel for £1.57.7.

Morrison’s Bradwell

Unleaded - £1.52.7

Diesel - £1.57.7