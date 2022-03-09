News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Petrol prices across Great Yarmouth - which is the cheapest?

Author Picture Icon

James Weeds

Published: 2:02 PM March 9, 2022
Jet on Northgate Street

Norfolk Gate Street Jet was selling unleaded at £1.56.9 and diesel for £1.65.9 on Wednesday at around midday. - Credit: James Weeds

With rising fuel costs adding to the increase in the cost of living, we have compared the price of petrol at some Great Yarmouth filling stations.

On Wednesday at around 12pm, we visited 10 petrol stations around the town and surrounding areas.

From the most expensive to the cheapest, here is the cost of unleaded petrol and diesel at 10 forecourts in the area.

Shell on St Nicholas Road

Unleaded was £1.69.9 and diesel was £1.79.9 at St Nicholas Road Shell on Wednesday at around midday. - Credit: James Weeds

Shell, St Nicholas Road, GY

Unleaded - £1.69.9
Diesel - £1.79.9

BP South Quay

On Wednesday at midday, South Quay BP was selling unleaded for £1.60.9 and diesel for £1.73.9. - Credit: James Weeds

BP South Quay

Unleaded - £1.60.9
Diesel - £1.73.9

Esso White Horse

Esso by White Horse roundabout in Gorleston, was selling unleaded for £1.57.9 and diesel for £1.63.9 on Wednesday at midday. - Credit: James Weeds

White Horse Esso

Unleaded - £1.57.9
Diesel - £1.63.9

Caister Road BP

BP on Caister Road was selling unleaded for £1.56.9 and diesel at £1.69.9 on Wednesday afternoon. - Credit: James Weeds

Caister Road, BP

Unleaded - £1.56.9
Diesel - £1.69.9

A petrol station sign

Fuel prices at a Shell in Great Yarmouth on Wednesday, March 9. - Credit: James Weeds

Jet, Northgate Street

Unleaded - £1.56.9
Diesel - £1.65.9

Tesco

Unleaded - £1.56.9
Diesel - £1.59.9

BP Southtown Road

Unleaded - £1.55.9
Diesel - £1.69.9

Southtown Road Esso

Unleaded - £1.53.9
Diesel - £1.65.9

ASDA

Unleaded - £1.52.7
Diesel - £1.59.7

Morrisons petrol station

On Wednesday at midday, Bradwell Morrisons was selling unleaded at £1.52.7 and diesel for £1.57.7. - Credit: James Weeds

Morrison’s Bradwell

Unleaded - £1.52.7
Diesel - £1.57.7

