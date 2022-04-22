Harley-Davidson club to remember the Falklands War with cross county ride

Moon Gazer Ale is producing a new ale to mark the Falkland Islands ride by members of Harley Club Norfolk - Credit: Harley Club Norfolk

A small army of bikers will be motoring their way across Norfolk on their Harley-Davidsons as a tribute to the 255 armed forces personnel who lost their lives in the Falklands War.

On Sunday, June 12, members of Harley Club Norfolk will be embarking on a Falklands War 40th anniversary ride from King's Lynn to Great Yarmouth.

The ride will be remembering the 255 service personnel who died retaking the islands from Argentine forces and the 775 troops who suffered injuries in the conflict.

Members of the Harley Norfolk Club will be marking the 40th anniversary of the Falkland Islands with a ride between King's Lynn and Great Yarmouth - Credit: Harley Norfolk Club

June's ride follows a link-up with the club and members of the Airborne Forces Riders that has seen them pay tribute for the last three years to a fallen paratrooper from the war buried in Oulton Broad.

For the last three Mays bikers have visited the grave of Pte David Parr to pay their respects.

Pvt Parr was only 19 when he was killed during the final push to reclaim Port Stanley from Argentine soldiers on June 14, 1982, in a friendly fire incident.

June 12's event will see the club members set off from the Shell Services at Saddlebow, Kings Lynn at 11.30am.

After arriving in Great Yarmouth a couple of hours later the bikers will then head to Grange Hotel and Smoke House in Ormesby St Michael for a barbecue and live music.

The ride is in support of the charity Walking with the Wounded which will have a stand at the Ormesby venue.

The June journey is also being supported by the brewery Moon Gazer Ale of Hindringham, near Fakenham, which will be producing a new ale called Respect to be supplied to pubs across the county.

Rob Tanner, press officer for the Norfolk Harley Club, said there should be hundreds of members taking part in the ride to help mark the anniversary of the Falklands War.

THE FALKLANDS WAR: British paratroopers carrying out emergency medical treatment on wounded comrades whilst under fire on Mount Longdon during the Falklands campaign. - Credit: PA

He said it was important to mark a war that "people still remember" and think of the sacrifices troops had made in the conflict.

Mr Tanner said any motorcyclist can feel free to join in the tribute ride.

The Falklands Islands were invaded on April 2, 1982, and were reclaimed on June 14.

Steel helmets abandoned by Argentine armed forces who surrendered at Goose Green to British Falklands Task Force troops. - Credit: PA

Pvt Parr had served with the 2nd battalion, the Parachute Regiment.

The club's poppy wreath tribute at the grave of Private David Parr in Oulton Broad - Credit: Norfolk Harley Club



