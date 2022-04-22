News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News > Traffic & Travel

Harley-Davidson club to remember the Falklands War with cross county ride

Author Picture Icon

Anthony Carroll

Published: 2:49 PM April 22, 2022
Moon Gazer Ale is producing a new ale to mark the Falkland Islands ride

Moon Gazer Ale is producing a new ale to mark the Falkland Islands ride by members of Harley Club Norfolk - Credit: Harley Club Norfolk

A small army of bikers will be motoring their way across Norfolk on their Harley-Davidsons as a tribute to the 255 armed forces personnel who lost their lives in the Falklands War.

On Sunday, June 12, members of Harley Club Norfolk will be embarking on a Falklands War 40th anniversary ride from King's Lynn to Great Yarmouth.

The ride will be remembering the 255 service personnel who died retaking the islands from Argentine forces and the 775 troops who suffered injuries in the conflict.

Members of the Harley Norfolk Club will be marking the 40th anniversary of the Falkland Islands with a ride

Members of the Harley Norfolk Club will be marking the 40th anniversary of the Falkland Islands with a ride between King's Lynn and Great Yarmouth - Credit: Harley Norfolk Club

June's ride follows a link-up with the club and members of the Airborne Forces Riders that has seen them pay tribute for the last three years to a fallen paratrooper from the war buried in Oulton Broad.

For the last three Mays bikers have visited the grave of Pte David Parr to pay their respects.

Pvt Parr was only 19 when he was killed during the final push to reclaim Port Stanley from Argentine soldiers on June 14, 1982, in a friendly fire incident.

June 12's event will see the club members set off from the Shell Services at Saddlebow, Kings Lynn at 11.30am.

After arriving in Great Yarmouth a couple of hours later the bikers will then head to Grange Hotel and Smoke House in Ormesby St Michael for a barbecue and live music.

Most Read

  1. 1 Travellers moved on from seafront in joint operation
  2. 2 Holiday park firm to invest £5m in Norfolk resorts
  3. 3 In pictures: New aerial images show progress on £21m bridge
  1. 4 Drunk landscape gardener crashed work van into wall
  2. 5 The wait is over as Great Yarmouth's Easter Fair returns
  3. 6 5 reasons why Great Yarmouth is becoming a destination for foodies
  4. 7 Crack cocaine user arrested by drug-dealing alley
  5. 8 Have you seen this stolen bike in Great Yarmouth?
  6. 9 Man arrested after armed officers cordon off area in Great Yarmouth
  7. 10 Teenager injured outside kebab shop threatened to 'box' police

The ride is in support of the charity Walking with the Wounded which will have a stand at the Ormesby venue. 

The June journey is also being supported by the brewery Moon Gazer Ale of Hindringham, near Fakenham, which will be producing a new ale called Respect to be supplied to pubs across the county.

Rob Tanner, press officer for the Norfolk Harley Club, said there should be hundreds of members taking part in the ride to help mark the anniversary of the Falklands War.

THE FALKLANDS WAR: British paratroopers carrying out emergency medical treatment on wounded comrades

THE FALKLANDS WAR: British paratroopers carrying out emergency medical treatment on wounded comrades whilst under fire on Mount Longdon during the Falklands campaign. - Credit: PA

He said it was important to mark a war that "people still remember" and think of the sacrifices troops had made in the conflict.

Mr Tanner said any motorcyclist can feel free to join in the tribute ride.

The Falklands Islands were invaded on April 2, 1982, and were reclaimed on June 14.

Steel helmets abandoned by Argentine armed forces who surrendered at Goose Green to British Falkland

Steel helmets abandoned by Argentine armed forces who surrendered at Goose Green to British Falklands Task Force troops. - Credit: PA

Pvt Parr had served with the 2nd battalion, the Parachute Regiment.

Norfolk Harley Davidson Club's poppy wreath tribute at the grave of Pte David Parr in Oulton Broad.

The club's poppy wreath tribute at the grave of Private David Parr in Oulton Broad - Credit: Norfolk Harley Club


Great Yarmouth News
King's Lynn News
Fakenham News

Don't Miss

Tea room with 'pretentious' name in Great Yarmouth

Tea rooms' 'pretentious' name was putting people off owner says

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Merrivale Model Village on Yarmouth seafront has been taken over by new owners, Dean Gray and Sophi

'It's a passion' - meet the new lord and lady of Merrivale

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Ruby Rides helped to open Superbike Warehouse in Great Yarmouth

Hundreds of motorcyclists flock to new superbike store opening

Anthony Carroll

Author Picture Icon
Chloe Smith MP with Philip Hinchliffe, head teacher of Catch 22 Photo: MP Chloe Smith

Redundancies and home learning after charity closes special school

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon