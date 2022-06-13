Survey work to be conducted at Great Yarmouth A47 roundabout

Survey work will be carried out by Highways England at Great Yarmouth's Vauxhall roundabout. - Credit: James Bass

One of the main gateway entrances to Great Yarmouth and Gorleston will be undergoing survey work ahead of improvements set for 2024.

On Monday, June 13, National Highways will be clearing vegetation from the Vauxhall roundabout so it can conduct surveys inspecting the ecology, noise and landscape, allowing designs to be refined ahead of planned improvements in 2024.

A spokesman for National Highways East said lane restrictions may be in place while the vegetation is removed, but no road closures are expected.

The spokesperson added: "This will give engineers a clearer picture of the type of soils, rock and groundwater beneath the area of the roundabout.

"You can expect to see survey vehicles and equipment in operation close to the Vauxhall Roundabout, but this is not the start of any construction work to improve the A47 Great Yarmouth junctions."

This comes as plans for the Vauxhall and Gapton roundabouts were unveiled in November.

Plans were originally put forward in 2017 but were put on ice because the Third River Crossing was given the go-ahead.

Prospective plans for Vauxhall include a larger roundabout with traffic lights and a widened bridge over the railway line.