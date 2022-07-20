Wildfire causes stretch of A47 to be closed

Firefighters tackled a crop field fire in Hopton on Tuesday. A lane was closed on the same road on Wednesday due to another fire. - Credit: Maz Barber

A wildfire in Hopton has led to the temporary closure of a lane of the A47.

Another fire has broken out beside the stretch of the A47 between Gorleston and Hopton.

Norfolk Constabulary have confirmed police received a call at 11.25am on Wednesday and there is a single lane closure on the northbound carriageway while emergency services deal with the fire.

A police spokesperson said they were updated at 11.47am and the fire was reported to be caused by the ongoing high temperatures but was not serious.

It is expected the lane will re-open shortly.