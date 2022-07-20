News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News > Traffic & Travel

Wildfire causes stretch of A47 to be closed

Author Picture Icon

James Weeds

Published: 12:02 PM July 20, 2022
Firefighters are tackling a crop field fire in Hopton

Firefighters tackled a crop field fire in Hopton on Tuesday. A lane was closed on the same road on Wednesday due to another fire. - Credit: Maz Barber

A wildfire in Hopton has led to the temporary closure of a lane of the A47.

Another fire has broken out beside the stretch of the A47 between Gorleston and Hopton.

Norfolk Constabulary have confirmed police received a call at 11.25am on Wednesday and there is a single lane closure on the northbound carriageway while emergency services deal with the fire.

A police spokesperson said they were updated at 11.47am and the fire was reported to be caused by the ongoing high temperatures but was not serious.

It is expected the lane will re-open shortly.

Hopton-On-Sea News

Don't Miss

Town Wall Road

More than 100 cannabis plants seized in police raid on town home

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon
Ladies night at Great Yarmouth Race Course. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Gallery

Can you spot yourself in our Yarmouth races ladies night picture gallery?

Anthony Carroll

Author Picture Icon
Harfrey's Roundabout in Great Yarmouth

Deal struck to speed up £4.8m roundabout revamp work

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
Amanda Jane Gilgil, from Great Yarmouth, tries a practice run for her bikini dip

Amanda's joy at Miss Voluptuous UK public vote win

Anthony Carroll

Author Picture Icon