Long delays on A47 after lorry breaks down blocking carriageway

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 12:08 PM August 18, 2022
There is low support for a reduced speed limit and cameras on the A47 Acle Straight, according to a report on the Great Yarmouth tranport strategy. Picture: Nick Butcher - Credit: Nick Butcher

There are currently long delays on the A47 after a lorry broke down blocking one of the carriageways.

The lorry has broken down on the Acle Straight between Great Yarmouth and Acle with police currently on the scene.

It broke down on the westbound carriageway at about 10am, near to the junction with Branch Road.

Traffic is queuing back for about a mile, with police warning drivers to avoid the area as they attempt to get the lorry back on the move.

There are also light delays on the eastbound carriageway as drivers take alternate routes.



