HGV blocks roundabout following crash with Mercedes

Grace Piercy

Published: 1:39 PM October 29, 2021
The roundabout between Fuller's Road and Acle New Road in Great Yarmouth in Norfolk

Drivers are being advised to avoid a Great Yarmouth roundabout following a crash.

Police were called to the scene just before 1pm following a two-vehicle collision.

The roundabout is located between Fuller's Road, Acle New Road and North Quay and is causing delays on all three roads.

Police confirmed a Mercedes and an HGV were involved in the crash.

The HGV is blocking the roundabout and is currently being removed.

Police are still at the scene

There are no reported injuries.

