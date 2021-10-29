HGV blocks roundabout following crash with Mercedes
Published: 1:39 PM October 29, 2021
- Credit: Google
Drivers are being advised to avoid a Great Yarmouth roundabout following a crash.
Police were called to the scene just before 1pm following a two-vehicle collision.
The roundabout is located between Fuller's Road, Acle New Road and North Quay and is causing delays on all three roads.
Police confirmed a Mercedes and an HGV were involved in the crash.
The HGV is blocking the roundabout and is currently being removed.
Police are still at the scene
There are no reported injuries.
For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map.
Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk.
