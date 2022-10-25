News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Person taken to hospital after lorry crashes into roundabout

Emily Thomson

Published: 9:13 AM October 25, 2022
It happened at the Harfrey's roundabout in Gorleston

A person has been taken to hospital after a lorry crashed into a roundabout during the early hours of the morning.

It happened on the A47 Harfrey's roundabout in Gorleston at 2.15am (Tuesday, October 25).

Paramedics and firefighters were called to the incident and the driver was taken to hospital.

Highways remain at the scene and one lane on the approach to the roundabout is blocked.

This has been causing long delays for drivers in the area.

The incident is still ongoing.

