Male taken to hospital after car crashes into lamppost

A man has been taken to hospital after a crash in Beccles Road at the junction with Alpha Road in Gorleston. - Credit: Google Maps

A male has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a car crashed into a lamppost.

Police were called at 5am this morning (March 24) to reports of a single vehicle collision in Gorleston.

It happened in Beccles Road at the junction with Alpha Road.

A male passenger in the car was taken to the James Paget Hospital with serious injuries.

