Male taken to hospital after car crashes into lamppost
Published: 10:58 AM March 24, 2022
Updated: 11:53 AM March 24, 2022
- Credit: Google Maps
A male has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a car crashed into a lamppost.
Police were called at 5am this morning (March 24) to reports of a single vehicle collision in Gorleston.
It happened in Beccles Road at the junction with Alpha Road.
A male passenger in the car was taken to the James Paget Hospital with serious injuries.
For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map.
Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk.