Male taken to hospital after car crashes into lamppost

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 10:58 AM March 24, 2022
Updated: 11:53 AM March 24, 2022
A man has been taken to hospital after a crash on Beccles Road at the junction with Alpha Road in Gorleston. 

A man has been taken to hospital after a crash in Beccles Road at the junction with Alpha Road in Gorleston. - Credit: Google Maps

A male has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a car crashed into a lamppost. 

Police were called at 5am this morning (March 24) to reports of a single vehicle collision in Gorleston. 

It happened in Beccles Road at the junction with Alpha Road.  

A male passenger in the car was taken to the James Paget Hospital with serious injuries.  

