Man remains in critical condition following three-vehicle crash in Yarmouth

Emily Thomson

Published: 9:19 AM April 28, 2022
Updated: 10:03 AM April 28, 2022
A person has been left with serious injuries following a three-vehicle crash on Caister Road in Great Yarmouth.

A man in his 40s remains in a critical but stable condition following a crash in Great Yarmouth.  - Credit: Archant/James Weeds

A man in his 40s remains in a critical but stable condition in hospital following a crash involving three vehicles in Great Yarmouth. 

Police are appealing for witnesses following the collision on the A149 Caister Road on Tuesday, April 26.

It happened shortly after 7.30am near to the junction of Jellicoe Road when a white Peugeot Partner van, a blue Peugeot 108 and a silver Audi A4 were involved in a collision. 

The driver of the van, a man in his 40s, was airlifted to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge with serious injuries where he remains in a critical but stable condition.

The driver of the Peugeot 108, a woman in her 20s, suffered minor injuries. 

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has relevant dash-cam footage. 

Anyone with information should contact PC Josh Preston at Acle Roads and Armed Policing Team on 101 quoting incident number NC-26042022-50. 

