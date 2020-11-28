Published: 11:30 AM November 28, 2020

An 80-metre section of the Middleton Road in Gorleston is closed for two days, November 28 and 29, for roadworks. - Credit: Jason Silom

A road in Gorleston is closed for resurfacing works.

The job, organised by Norfolk County Council, will see the resurfacing of the B1370 Middleton Road from its junction with the A47 roundabout for a stretch of approximately 80 metres.

The work is being carried out from 9am to 4pm on Saturday (November 28) and Sunday (November 29).

Motorists have been advised to expect delays.