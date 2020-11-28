Road closed for two days for resurfacing
Published: 11:30 AM November 28, 2020
A road in Gorleston is closed for resurfacing works.
The job, organised by Norfolk County Council, will see the resurfacing of the B1370 Middleton Road from its junction with the A47 roundabout for a stretch of approximately 80 metres.
The work is being carried out from 9am to 4pm on Saturday (November 28) and Sunday (November 29).
Motorists have been advised to expect delays.
