News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News > Traffic & Travel

Road closed for two days for resurfacing

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Hickey

Published: 11:30 AM November 28, 2020   
View of Middleton Road in Gorleston with roadworks sign and traffic cones along the kerb.

An 80-metre section of the Middleton Road in Gorleston is closed for two days, November 28 and 29, for roadworks. - Credit: Jason Silom

A road in Gorleston is closed for resurfacing works.

The job, organised by Norfolk County Council, will see the resurfacing of the B1370 Middleton Road from its junction with the A47 roundabout for a stretch of approximately 80 metres.

The work is being carried out from 9am to 4pm on Saturday (November 28) and Sunday (November 29).

Motorists have been advised to expect delays.

You may also want to watch:

Great Yarmouth News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Seven arrested and three charged with supplying cocaine after large...

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon

‘Too bulky’: Bid for 28 flats at former seafront hotel recommended for...

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon

Environment News

'Magna Carta is no defence' - Man caught fishing illegally on Broads

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon

Families complain about incessant mould in their coastal homes

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus