Motorcyclist injured in Great Yarmouth crash

A motorcyclist has been injured in a crash involving a car in Great Yarmouth.

The collision happened at 10.36am today (October 14) on the A47 near to Gapton Hall roundabout.

The road was partially blocked and emergency services attended the scene.

Roadworks at the location has caused congestion problems for drivers following the crash.

The injuries are not thought to be serious at this time.

There has been congestion between Vauxhall roundabout and Gapton Hall roundabout and along Pasteur Road.

This is the third crash this week on the same stretch of road.

Two people were seriously injured in a crash on Tuesday, October 11 after a car left the road and ended up overturned.

A woman in her 70s remains in hospital with life-threatening injuries after the crash.

On Thursday, October 13, a two-car crash caused heavy delays in the area between Vauxhall roundabout and Gapton hall roundabout.