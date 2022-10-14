News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News > Traffic & Travel

Motorcyclist injured in Great Yarmouth crash

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 12:13 PM October 14, 2022
Updated: 1:40 PM October 14, 2022
A motorcyclist has been injured in a crash in Great Yarmouth on the A47 near to Gapton Hall roundabout

A motorcyclist has been injured in a crash in Great Yarmouth on the A47 near to Gapton Hall roundabout - Credit: Google

A motorcyclist has been injured in a crash involving a car in Great Yarmouth.

The collision happened at 10.36am today (October 14) on the A47 near to Gapton Hall roundabout.

The road was partially blocked and emergency services attended the scene.

Roadworks at the location has caused congestion problems for drivers following the crash.

The injuries are not thought to be serious at this time. 

There has been congestion between Vauxhall roundabout and Gapton Hall roundabout and along Pasteur Road.

This is the third crash this week on the same stretch of road.

Two people were seriously injured in a crash on Tuesday, October 11 after a car left the road and ended up overturned.

A woman in her 70s remains in hospital with life-threatening injuries after the crash. 

On Thursday, October 13, a two-car crash caused heavy delays in the area between Vauxhall roundabout and Gapton hall roundabout. 

Norfolk Live News
Great Yarmouth News

Don't Miss

Two people have been seriously injured in a crash in Great Yarmouth after a car flipped on its roof and ended up in a ditch

Norfolk Live News | Updated

Two people seriously injured after car flipped over in crash

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
St George's Park cordon and police officers nearby

Man taken to hospital after emergency in Great Yarmouth town centre

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon
Roadworks on the A1065 in Acle which have been forcing drivers to take long detours.

Burst water main causes ten mile diversion via Wroxham or Yarmouth - again

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
The former Bretts Furniture shop on Market Row and Howard Street North is going under the hammer later in October.

Historic ex-furniture store in Great Yarmouth to go under the hammer

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon