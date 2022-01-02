73-year-old motorcyclist suffers serious injuries in Caister crash

Police are appealing for information after a 73-year-old was left with serious injuries following a collision in Caister-on-Sea. - Credit: Archant

Police are looking for a driver after a 73-year-old motorcyclist suffered serious injuries in a crash in Caister-on-Sea.

The incident happened on the A149 roundabout junction with Jack Chase Way at about 1.30pm on Saturday, January 1, 2022.

A motorcyclist travelling from Great Yarmouth and a car travelling from the Filby direction were involved in the collision.

The 73-year-old man on the motorcycle suffered serious injuries and was taken to James Paget Hospital for treatment.

His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

The driver of the car initially stopped at the scene but failed to provide any details and left the scene before police arrived.

Officers are asking anyone who witnessed the collision or who has relevant dash cam footage that may assist with their enquiries to come forward.

Anyone with information should contact PC Callum Walchester from the Roads and Armed Policing Team at Acle on 101 quoting incident number 343 of 1 January 2022.