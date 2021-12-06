New bus service to link Great Yarmouth with two major airports

Stansted Airport is one of two major airports now linked to Great Yarmouth by bus. - Credit: Archant

People can now take the bus to two major airports directly from Great Yarmouth after a new service was launched.

The new 727 service by National Express will be leaving twice daily with stops at Stansted and Heathrow Airports.

The service - which has buses leaving Market Gates at 5.30am and 9.15am on weekdays and 5.50am and 9.15am on weekends - will also call at Acle, Norwich, Thetford, Mildenhall, Newmarket, Cambridge, Cambridge Trumpington Park and Ride, Stansted Airport, Heathrow Airport and Heathrow Terminal 5.

The timetable shows that the journey from Great Yarmouth to Heathrow Terminal 5 will take approximately five-and-a-half hours.

Stephen Hewitt, a volunteer with East Norfolk Transport Users Association (ENTUA), said he welcomes the new bus route.

"It's something quite unique for the area," Mr Hewitt said.

"It's great there is another service for the surrounding area.

"While it seems to take a while, it should save people lumping luggage on and off trains just to take a flight.

"We hope it is a very successful service."

For more information, visit the National Express website.