40mph zone bid for Acle

James Weeds

Published: 10:42 AM December 10, 2021
Acle from the air.

There is a proposal for a 40mph zone on Leffins Lane, which joins Reedham Road in Acle. - Credit: Google

A bid for a new speed limit in a Norfolk village is being considered to improve safety around a new housing development.

Norfolk County Council is proposing a change to a 40mph zone on the 300m-long stretch of the C875/98 Leffins Lane in Acle from its junction with C875/92 Reedham Road, which is currently set to the national speed limit.

The statement of reasons for the making of the order states the change is "to improve safety in the vicinity of the proposed new housing development in alignment with Norfolk County Councils Speed Management Strategy".

Leffins Lane will be an access road to the new Crocus housing development called Oaks Meadow, which will include 30 homes.

Any objections and representations relating to the proposal must be made in writing to nplaw, Norfolk County Council, County Hall, Martineau Lane, Norwich, NR1 2DH, marked for the attention of Ms A L Wilton by January 11 2022.

Objections and representations may also be emailed to trafficorders@norfolk.gov.uk.

Leffins Lane from the air.

Norfolk County Council are proposing a 40mph on Leffins Lane, which is currently set to the national speed limit. - Credit: Google



Acle News

