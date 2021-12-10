News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News > Traffic & Travel

Major bridge replacement work to prevent boats passing

Author Picture Icon

Anthony Carroll

Published: 12:51 PM December 10, 2021
Breydon Bridge at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Breydon Bridge at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

Major maintenance work is to be carried out on a Great Yarmouth bridge leading to boats unable to travel under its central span.

The work at Breydon Bridge will run from February 4 to June 17 and will involve the replacement of the hydraulic lifting system of the crossing's central span.

The Broads Authority says during the work the central span will remain closed to boats, but they can pass through on its side spans.

The left hand span is for vessels heading to Yarmouth and the right hand span is for vessels travelling to Breydon Water.

John Graham Construction Ltd will be undertaking the work, which will see all equipment lit and signage in place to warn of the restrictions.

The work will involve the use of underslung scaffolding to replace the lifting system.

Breydon Bridge was built in 1985, replacing the former railway Breydon Viaduct which was closed in 1953 and demolished by 1963.

Most Read

  1. 1 Green light given to demolish seafront 'mint mansion'
  2. 2 Fupburger launches festive menu and is expanding to Gorleston and Yarmouth
  3. 3 CCTV footage released in search for missing Gorleston man
  1. 4 'Squatter' couple win right to use land as garden
  2. 5 'Business as usual' - Yarmouth town centre manager's views on Plan B
  3. 6 Woman reported missing from Lowestoft found safe and well
  4. 7 Councillor walks out of meeting in protest over 'massive' homes debate
  5. 8 New seafood restaurant with 'best cocktails around' to open in Yarmouth
  6. 9 Affordable homes bid deferred by planners
  7. 10 Great Yarmouth nostalgia: Memories of Market Gates in the early days
Great Yarmouth News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Stansted Airport, Essex

New bus service to link Great Yarmouth with two major airports

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon
A number of roads will be closed in 13 towns in Norfolk. Picture: Chris Bishop

Gorleston road closed for five months for new manhole and tunnel

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon
MTV are set to take over Vauxhall Holiday Park in Great Yarmouth with Jack Saunders and Becca Dudley as special guests.

MTV heading to Great Yarmouth for 'ultimate weekend'

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
Bradley Walsh at the Wellington Pier in Great Yarmouth. Date: July 1995

Gallery

Do you remember when these celebrities visited Great Yarmouth?

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon