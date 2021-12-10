Major bridge replacement work to prevent boats passing

Major maintenance work is to be carried out on a Great Yarmouth bridge leading to boats unable to travel under its central span.

The work at Breydon Bridge will run from February 4 to June 17 and will involve the replacement of the hydraulic lifting system of the crossing's central span.

The Broads Authority says during the work the central span will remain closed to boats, but they can pass through on its side spans.

The left hand span is for vessels heading to Yarmouth and the right hand span is for vessels travelling to Breydon Water.

John Graham Construction Ltd will be undertaking the work, which will see all equipment lit and signage in place to warn of the restrictions.

The work will involve the use of underslung scaffolding to replace the lifting system.

Breydon Bridge was built in 1985, replacing the former railway Breydon Viaduct which was closed in 1953 and demolished by 1963.