No buses will stop in village for 12 hours due to fete

The proposed new tea room is a stone's throw from the village green in Ormesby Picture: Nick Butcher - Credit: Eastern Counties Newspapers

A village will be without a bus service for a whole day because no suitable diversion is available as a fete is held.

Ormesby St Margaret is hosting its summer fete on Saturday July 30 and a road closure will be in place alongside the village green in Cromer Road.

🚧Service 1 won't be able to serve any of Ormesby 1000-2200 on Saturday, with none of the stops between Hemsby Kings Way or Tessera Park being served - https://t.co/TsTC7L8bDH — First YarLow (@FirstYar_Low) July 27, 2022

It means buses will not be able to take their usual route, and with no diversion available First Bus says there will be no service from 10am to 10pm.

The nearest bus stop is at Scratby.

ormesby village signphoto:rob allanson17/05/2005

The affected stops have been cancelled on the First Bus app, signs have been put up, and the company will be signposting the break in service on Twitter.

A spokesman for First Bus said it had wanted to use a diversion route it had before but was told access could not be guaranteed giving it no other way of serving the village.

Signs have gone up on affected stops in Ormesby St Margaret. - Credit: supplied

One man said he was frustrated at not being able to travel from Great Yarmouth by bus to meet friends at Saturday's event, saying he felt for villagers who would be "cut off" for the day.

The fete runs from 11am to 10pm with donkey rides, stalls, games, music, entertainment and bar.