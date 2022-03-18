Driver taken to hospital after two-vehicle crash near Great Yarmouth
- Credit: Google Maps
One person has been taken to hospital after a two-vehicle crash on a main route into Great Yarmouth.
Police, fire and ambulance crews were called to the A143 Beccles Road near Fritton after the drivers of a van and a car crashed just before 9.10am on Friday, March 18.
There were heavy delays following the accident but traffic was able to pass.
A Norfolk police spokeswoman confirmed one person had received injuries but added they were not "major".
She said: "One of the drivers is being assessed by ambulance and will be going to hospital as a precaution."
Police remained at the scene at 11am.
For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map.
Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk.