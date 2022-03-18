News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News > Traffic & Travel

Driver taken to hospital after two-vehicle crash near Great Yarmouth

Author Picture Icon

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 11:29 AM March 18, 2022
One person has been taken to hospital after a crash in Beccles Road, near Fritton.

One person has been taken to hospital after a crash in Beccles Road, near Fritton. - Credit: Google Maps

One person has been taken to hospital after a two-vehicle crash on a main route into Great Yarmouth.

Police, fire and ambulance crews were called to the A143 Beccles Road near Fritton after the drivers of a van and a car crashed just before 9.10am on Friday, March 18.

There were heavy delays following the accident but traffic was able to pass.

A Norfolk police spokeswoman confirmed one person had received injuries but added they were not "major".

She said: "One of the drivers is being assessed by ambulance and will be going to hospital as a precaution."

Police remained at the scene at 11am.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk. 

Norfolk Live News
Great Yarmouth News

Don't Miss

Woman found dead in caravan in Scratby

Woman found dead in seaside caravan

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Norwich is to get a new The Range store near Tuckswood. The one at Longwater is pictured.

Opening date revealed for new The Range store

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Tony Clarke behind the grill at his takeaway.

Takeaway owner says £1 burgers and hotdogs are secret to success

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon
Kyle Muir appeared before Norwich Magistrates' Court on Wednesday. Photo: Supplied

Warrant issued for arrest of rogue builder who failed to attend sentence

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon