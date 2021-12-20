News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Ongoing roadworks in and around Great Yarmouth this week

Emily Thomson

Published: 8:16 AM December 20, 2021
Roadworks on Southtown Road. Surveyors will be back on the road in December. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

If you are hoping to squeeze in some last-minute Christmas shopping, here are ongoing roadworks in and around Great Yarmouth which could disrupt your journey. 

Traffic coming through the town could experience some delays due to an eight-day closure of Hall Plain. 

The road will be closed at the Regent Street junction until December 21.  

But drivers can use an alternative route via Howard Street South, Stonecutters Way, North Quay and Regent Street. 

Suffolk Road is also closed at its junction with William Adams Way for the construction of new roundabout. 

Work will continue until November 29, 2022. 

In Gorleston, Burgh Road is closed between Humberstone Road and the Stone Cross roundabout. 

The road shut on Monday, December 6 for the construction of a new manhole and is set to finish on April 4, 2022.

A diversion is available via Wren Drive, then Mallard Way before joining the A143 Beccles Road. 

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map.  

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk. 

