News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News > Traffic & Travel

Person taken to hospital after Gorleston crash

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 1:48 PM October 5, 2022
A person was taken to hospital after a crash in Gorleston

A person was taken to hospital after a crash in Gorleston - Credit: Google

A person was taken to hospital after a crash in Gorleston.

The collision happened on Tuesday, October 4 at about 3.30pm on Suffolk Road, with one vehicle involved.

Emergency services attended the scene including a Norfolk Fire Service crew from Great Yarmouth who made the scene safe.

The injured person was taken to James Paget Hospital for further assessment and treatment.

An East of England Ambulance Service spokesman said: "We were called just after 3.30pm on October 4 to a road traffic collision in Gorleston involving a single vehicle.

"An ambulance was sent to the scene and one patient was taken to James Paget Hospital for further assessment and treatment."

Norfolk Live News
Gorleston News

Don't Miss

xxx_luxurycruise_yarmouth_sep22

Luxury cruise ship docks in Great Yarmouth

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
xxx_jamiecrosbie_nigelmalt_norfolk_sep22

Jailed in Norfolk last month: Two murderers and 'upskirting' teacher

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Katherine Wells receives her prize from People'’s Postcode Lottery Ambassador, Jeff Brazier. Picture

All of the Norfolk streets that won the Postcode Lottery in September

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
corona

Coronavirus

The Covid symptom now 'more common than loss of smell' as cases rise

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon