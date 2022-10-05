Person taken to hospital after Gorleston crash

A person was taken to hospital after a crash in Gorleston - Credit: Google

The collision happened on Tuesday, October 4 at about 3.30pm on Suffolk Road, with one vehicle involved.

Emergency services attended the scene including a Norfolk Fire Service crew from Great Yarmouth who made the scene safe.

The injured person was taken to James Paget Hospital for further assessment and treatment.

An East of England Ambulance Service spokesman said: "We were called just after 3.30pm on October 4 to a road traffic collision in Gorleston involving a single vehicle.

"An ambulance was sent to the scene and one patient was taken to James Paget Hospital for further assessment and treatment."