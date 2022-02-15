Man, 39, dies two weeks after West Caister crash

A cyclist has died following a crash in West Caister on January 25 - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2015

Norfolk Police are investigating the death of a 39-year-old man, two weeks after he was in a crash near Great Yarmouth.

A grey Fiat Panda collided with a blue Carrera Vengeance bike at about 4pm on the A1064 Main Road in West Caister on January 25, 2022.

The cyclist, a man from the West Caister area, died last week on Wednesday, February 9, and police are now investigating the circumstances of his death.

The driver of the Fiat and cyclist exchanged details at the scene but it was not reported to the police until Tuesday, February 8.

A post-mortem examination will take place soon in order to establish the exact cause of death.

Police would like to hear from people who witnessed the crash or anyone who may have dash cam footage to come forward. They would not say if the death was thought to be directly related to the crash.

Anyone with any information should contact Sergeant Adrian Hales in the Acle Roads and Armed Policing team on 101 or via email Adrian.hales@norfolk.police.uk quoting incident 77 of February 8, 2022.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.