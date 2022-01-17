Injuries reported after crash closes road in Great Yarmouth

Police were called to the scene of a two car crash on North Denes Road in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Google

A road has been closed in Great Yarmouth after a crash between two cars.

Police were called at 2:37pm on Monday, January 17, 2022 to the scene of a collison between two cars in North Denes Road, Great Yarmouth.

Minors injuries have been reported.

North Denes Road has been closed at its junction with Sandown Road while recovery of the vehicles takes place.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map.

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk.