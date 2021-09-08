Road blocked after three-vehicle crash in Gorleston
Published: 2:31 PM September 8, 2021 Updated: 2:44 PM September 8, 2021
There has been a three-vehicle crash in Gorleston this afternoon.
Beccles Road is currently blocked after the collision, which occurred at around 1.30pm.
A red Honda, a Ford Transit, and a Mini were involved in the crash, just after the traffic lights on Beccles Road.
Police, ambulance, and fire crews are on the scene.
Drivers are being advised to avoid the area following the crash.
First buses using this road will be diverted via Church Road.
