News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News > Traffic & Travel

Road blocked after three-vehicle crash in Gorleston

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 2:31 PM September 8, 2021    Updated: 2:44 PM September 8, 2021
Beccles Road in Gorleston

Beccles Road in Gorleston, where the collision took place. - Credit: Google

There has been a three-vehicle crash in Gorleston this afternoon.

Beccles Road is currently blocked after the collision, which occurred at around 1.30pm.

A red Honda, a Ford Transit, and a Mini were involved in the crash, just after the traffic lights on Beccles Road.

Police, ambulance, and fire crews are on the scene.

Drivers are being advised to avoid the area following the crash. 

First buses using this road will be diverted via Church Road.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk. 

Most Read

  1. 1 A47 roadworks to create 45 mile diversion
  2. 2 Covid on the coast: No drop in cases as hospital admissions rise
  3. 3 Mental health patient died days after hospital discharge
  1. 4 TV episode filmed in Gorleston to air this week
  2. 5 Budding thrill ride designer gets to work on Yarmouth's rollercoaster
  3. 6 New boys-only school to open at end of month in Great Yarmouth
  4. 7 Is this the tallest sunflower in Norfolk? Caister woman's towering effort
  5. 8 Primary school praised by Ofsted for "warm, strict approach"
  6. 9 Special needs children miss school as parents face 'shambolic' transport
  7. 10 'It was a summer we really needed' - businesses reflect on holiday season
Norfolk Live
Gorleston News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Eight Great Yarmouth men have been jailed in relation to cocaine supply group

Crime

Pub landlord who led cocaine supply ring one of eight men jailed

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
The Victoria Inn on Repps Road in Martham.

People in 'sleepy' village say cocaine ring run by landlord 'not a shock'

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
Khia Pallett from Martham is warning other young women about breast cancer

'I felt silly' - woman, 25, urges people to see a GP after cancer diagnosis

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Gina Stevenson

Mum 'humiliated' after Next staff call police and accuse her of shoplifting

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon