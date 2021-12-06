Gorleston road closed for five months for new manhole and tunnel

A part of Burgh Road will be closed from Monday December 6 and Monday April 4. - Credit: Archant

A main road in Gorleston will be closed for five months from Monday for the construction of a manhole and tunnel.

Burgh Road will be closed to all traffic between Humberstone Road and the Stone Cross roundabout until April 4, 2022.

Anglia Water will begin the construction of a weir manhole and shafts to drive a 600mm diameter tunnel from Burgh Road to the proposed pumping station situated within the verge area off of Beccles Road.

Burgh Road, between Stone Cross roundabout and Humberstone Road, will be closed until Monday April 4. - Credit: Google

Drivers heading east on Burgh Road are to take the exit onto Wren Drive, continuing along Mallard Way before joining the A143 Beccles Road to the Stone Cross roundabout.

First Eastern Counties number 5 service will not be stopping on Burgh Road during the construction work and will divert to Wren Drive before heading to Burgh Castle.

Towards Great Yarmouth the service will divert via Wren Drive, Mallard Way, Beccles Road to line of route