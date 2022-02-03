News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
News > Traffic & Travel

A47 roadworks cause heavy delays on Acle Straight

Author Picture Icon

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 8:40 AM February 3, 2022
Roadworks is causing heavy delays on the Acle Straight in Great Yarmouth.

Roadworks on the A47 are causing heavy delays in the area. 

According to the AA traffic map, there are said to be delays of up to half an hour on the Acle Straight.

The roadworks, which are being carried out by Openreach, are impacting traffic heading out of Great Yarmouth.

Drivers should expect delays between Branch Road and Vauxhall Holiday Park with speed around five mph.

The work began on Wednesday (February 2) but are due to end by the end of the day (Thursday).

