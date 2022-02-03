A47 roadworks cause heavy delays on Acle Straight
Published: 8:40 AM February 3, 2022
- Credit: Google Maps
Roadworks on the A47 are causing heavy delays in the area.
According to the AA traffic map, there are said to be delays of up to half an hour on the Acle Straight.
The roadworks, which are being carried out by Openreach, are impacting traffic heading out of Great Yarmouth.
Drivers should expect delays between Branch Road and Vauxhall Holiday Park with speed around five mph.
The work began on Wednesday (February 2) but are due to end by the end of the day (Thursday).
