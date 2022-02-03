A47 roadworks cause heavy delays on Acle Straight

Roadworks are causing heavy delays on the Acle Straight near Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Google Maps

Roadworks on the A47 are causing heavy delays in the area.

According to the AA traffic map, there are said to be delays of up to half an hour on the Acle Straight.

Heavy delays are building on the Acle Straight due to roadworks. - Credit: AA Map

The roadworks, which are being carried out by Openreach, are impacting traffic heading out of Great Yarmouth.

Drivers should expect delays between Branch Road and Vauxhall Holiday Park with speed around five mph.

The work began on Wednesday (February 2) but are due to end by the end of the day (Thursday).

