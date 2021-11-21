News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Roadworks to be aware of in Great Yarmouth next week

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 10:45 AM November 21, 2021
Traffic on the A47 Acle Straight near Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Roadworks are starting and continuing across Great Yarmouth next week. - Credit: Denise Bradley

With many roadworks starting and continuing across the county this week, here are some you should be aware of in Great Yarmouth.

On William Adams Way access to Suffolk Road continues to be closed until Monday, November 29, 2022, with access to the road available via Boundary Road as work continues to change the one-way system.

Delays are likely on Bridge Road, Southtown Road, Haven Bridge and Hall Quay as work continues to improve footpaths with work expected to last until April 1, 2022.

Drivers are also likely to face slow traffic on Deneside where stop and go boards are in place until Tuesday, November 23, as roadworks continue.

Stop and go boards are also in place on Suffolk Road near East Coast College as footpath works continue until Wednesday, November 24.

Walpole Road and North Denes Road will be closed until Wednesday, November 24 as BT Openreach work to install fibre broadband in the area.

Drivers will be diverted around Salisbury Road.


