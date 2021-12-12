News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Roadworks to know about in Great Yarmouth and Gorleston this week

Robbie Nichols

Published: 3:25 PM December 12, 2021
Roadworks at the Matalan/Station Road junction in Great Yarmouth began on September 23. Picture: Dan

Roadworks across Great Yarmouth and Gorleston are likely to cause delays to drivers this week. - Credit: Archant

Roads across Great Yarmouth and Gorleston are set to be impacted by works this week.

Here are some disruptions you should know about.

Traffic in Great Yarmouth is likely to be delayed due to an eight day closure of Hall Plain.

The road will be closed at the Regent Street junction between December 13 and 21. 

An alternative route using Howard Street South, Stonecutters Way, North Quay and Regent Street has been suggested.

Suffolk Road continues to be closed at its junction with William Adams Way for the construction of a new roundabout.

Work will continue until November 29, 2022.

The installation of a new pumping station and storm overflow tank in Beccles Road is also likely to cause delays.

The works, which are hoped to reduce the risk of flooding in the town, are expected to last until the beginning of May 2022.

In Gorleston, Burgh Road will also remain closed between Humberstone Road and the Stone Cross roundabout.

The road shut on Monday, December 6 for the construction of a new manhole.

With work set to finish on April 4, 2022, a diversion is available Wren Drive, then Mallard Way before joining the A143 Beccles Road.

Stop and go boards used in Mill Lane and Crab Lane will finish on Monday, December 13.

The road closure in Homefield Avenue due to Cadent gasworks will come to an end on December 14.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk. 

