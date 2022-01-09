Roadworks to know about in Great Yarmouth this week

Roads across Great Yarmouth are set to be impacted by roadworks this week. - Credit: Archant

With roads across Great Yarmouth set to be impacted by works this week, here are some disruptions you should be aware of.

Harbord Crescent will be closed due to works by Essex and Suffolk Water until Wednesday, January 12, 2022.

Elsewhere, delays are also expected in Southgates Road due to roadworks, with temporary traffic lights in place until December 31, 2022.

Work is still ongoing in Suffolk Road as construction of a new roundabout continues while work on the town's third river crossing continues.

Delays are likely in Bridge Road, Southtown Road, Haven Bridge and Hall Quay as work continues to improve footpaths with work expected to last until April 1.

In Gorleston, Burgh Road remains closed as Anglian Water carries out work to construct manhole covers and a tunnel to the pumping station in Beccles Road.

The road will continue to be closed to all traffic between Humberstone Road and the Stone Cross roundabout until April 4.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map.

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk.