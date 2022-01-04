News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Roadworks to know about in Great Yarmouth this week

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 7:08 AM January 4, 2022
Generic pic of a Road Closed sign Picture: Chris Bishop

Here are the roadworks to know about in Great Yarmouth this week. - Credit: Chris Bishop

Ongoing roadworks in Great Yarmouth may impact your journeys in the coming week.

Here are some of the ongoing and planned roadworks to be aware of.

In the town, work is still under way on Suffolk Road relating to the construction of a new roundabout while work on the town's third river crossing continues.

Delays are likely on Bridge Road, Southtown Road, Haven Bridge and Hall Quay as work continues to improve footpaths with work expected to last until April 1.

Elsewhere, delays are also expected on Southgates Road due to roadworks, with temporary traffic lights in place until December 31. 

In Gorleston, Burgh Road remains closed as Anglian Water carries out work to construct manhole covers and a tunnel to the pumping station in Beccles Road.

The road will continue to be closed to all traffic between Humberstone Road and the Stone Cross roundabout until April 4.

Delays are likely, with a diversion in place around Wren Drive.

