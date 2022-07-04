Roadworks to know about in Great Yarmouth and Gorleston this week

There are a number of roadworks taking place in Great Yarmouth and Gorleston this week - Credit: Archant

A number of roads in Great Yarmouth and Gorleston are undergoing roadworks which could impact journey times.

Here are a few to keep your eye on when driving around the area this week.

In Great Yarmouth, there are expected to be heavy delays in the town centre due to works in Escourt Road and Northgate Street.

A diversion route is in place around North Denes Road and Beaconsfield Road and the works are now expected to continue until Tuesday, July 5.

Marine Parade will close on Saturday, July 9, for the Great Yarmouth Queen's Baton Relay, with a diversion in place around Nelson Road.

Elsewhere in the town, there are likely to be delays in Hartmann Road where Great Yarmouth Power Station works will see temporary traffic lights installed on the road until Friday, July 15.

Part of Suffolk Road remains closed while work by the Norfolk County Council continues.

A diversion is in place and is expected to last until the end of November.

Part of Malthouse Lane is shut due to flood defence improvement works which are set to last until February 2023.

In Gorleston, South Icehouse Hill will be closed until July 8 while a new gas connection is installed.

Part of Blackwall Reach is closed while works are carried out relating to East Coast Drains on July 11.