Burst water main leads to village road closure
Emergency roadworks have been put in place in a coastal village after a burst water main was reported.
The burst water main has led to Rottenstone Lane in Scratby being closed off to traffic for five days.
The emergency repair works are due to be completed by Monday, June 20.
A Norfolk County Council spokesman said: "The roadworks are emergency roadworks to fix a burst water main.
"The road will be closed until June 20. There is a diversion in place for traffic."
First Bus has diverted routes through the village.
It said: "Service 1A, 1C and 903 will therefore be diverted via Scratby Road in both directions, we apologise for the inconvenience to your journey."
The burst watermain was reported on Thursday.
For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map.
