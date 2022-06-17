Burst water main leads to village road closure

Rottenstone Lane has been closed due to a burst water main - Credit: Google Maps

Emergency roadworks have been put in place in a coastal village after a burst water main was reported.

The burst water main has led to Rottenstone Lane in Scratby being closed off to traffic for five days.

The emergency repair works are due to be completed by Monday, June 20.

A Norfolk County Council spokesman said: "The roadworks are emergency roadworks to fix a burst water main.

"The road will be closed until June 20. There is a diversion in place for traffic."

First Bus has diverted routes through the village.

Service Update Rottenstone Lane, Scratby has been closed for three days for Emergency Roadworks, Service 1A 1C and 903 will therefore be diverted via Scratby Road in both directions, we apologise for the inconvenience to your journey pic.twitter.com/h7j9pMBTWt — First YarLow (@FirstYar_Low) June 16, 2022

It said: "Service 1A, 1C and 903 will therefore be diverted via Scratby Road in both directions, we apologise for the inconvenience to your journey."

The burst watermain was reported on Thursday.

