One person left with serious injuries after Yarmouth crash

Published: 7:48 AM October 15, 2021

The road has since reopened following the collision on Caister Road, Great Yarmouth yesterday evening. - Credit: Google Maps

One person was taken to hospital with serious injuries following a crash in Great Yarmouth on Thursday (October 14).

Police, fire and ambulance crews were called to reports of a collision between an orange Toyota car and a white Suzuki motorbike which happened after 5pm yesterday evening.

A total of eight police vehicles attended, along with an air ambulance and two fire units.

The scene was made safe and the road has now reopened.