One person left with serious injuries after Yarmouth crash

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 7:48 AM October 15, 2021   
The road has since reopened following the collision on Caister Road, Great Yarmouth yesterday evening.

The road has since reopened following the collision on Caister Road, Great Yarmouth yesterday evening. - Credit: Google Maps

One person was taken to hospital with serious injuries following a crash in Great Yarmouth on Thursday (October 14).

Police, fire and ambulance crews were called to reports of a collision between an orange Toyota car and a white Suzuki motorbike which happened after 5pm yesterday evening.

A total of eight police vehicles attended, along with an air ambulance and two fire units.

The scene was made safe and the road has now reopened.

person
