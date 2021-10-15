One person left with serious injuries after Yarmouth crash
Published: 7:48 AM October 15, 2021
- Credit: Google Maps
One person was taken to hospital with serious injuries following a crash in Great Yarmouth on Thursday (October 14).
Police, fire and ambulance crews were called to reports of a collision between an orange Toyota car and a white Suzuki motorbike which happened after 5pm yesterday evening.
A total of eight police vehicles attended, along with an air ambulance and two fire units.
The scene was made safe and the road has now reopened.