Police catch over 20 drivers speeding in 45 minutes near fatal crash site

Owen Sennitt

Published: 3:58 PM August 15, 2022
Police caught over 20 drivers speeding in 45 minutes near to the site of a fatal crash in Panxworth, South Walsham

Police caught over 20 drivers speeding in 45 minutes near to the site of a fatal crash in Panxworth, South Walsham - Credit: Great Yarmouth Police

Police caught over 20 drivers speeding in 45 minutes near the site of a fatal crash.

Officers were checking the speed of vehicles travelling through Panxworth, near South Walsham, on Monday morning (August 15).

The checks were being conducted not far from where a man died after his car crashed into a house at the start of this year.

A "surprising" 24 offences were recorded in a 30mph zone.

A police spokesperson said: "This morning just outside the Rural Flegg Villages [police neighbourhood area], we were checking the speed of vehicles travelling through Panxworth - the site, sadly, of a fatality at the start of this year.

"A surprising 24 offences were recorded in 45 mins of people driving over the well signposted 30mph speed limit.

"It's a subject that gets a mixed reaction, but speeding is one of the most common concerns raised by residents in villages across the county."

South Walsham crash

Christopher Williams, 32, died after his car crashed into a house on Panxworth Road near South Walsham - Credit: Simon Parkin

Police were checking the speed of drivers close to where Christopher Williams, 32, lost control on a sharp bend and crashed into a house.

The collision happened in the early hours of the morning on the B1140 Panxworth Road.

Despite passing motorists and villagers rushing to help after his Vauxhall Corsa crashed into the home of an elderly woman, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

An inquest into his death heard the crash happened the day after Mr Williams, one of nine siblings, had moved from Thetford to South Walsham seeking a “fresh start”.

